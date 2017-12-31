Sports moments frozen in time by Sun Herald photographers

Gulfport’s Larazzo Shugart watches as the umpire calls him out following a tag by Biloxi catcher Tucker Thomas during the third inning of their game at Biloxi on March 28. Photographer’s comment: I love the way this photo tells the whole story and has so many layers in it. The body language of the three says it all. John Fitzhughjcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Gulfport’s Larazzo Shugart watches as the umpire calls him out following a tag by Biloxi catcher Tucker Thomas during the third inning of their game at Biloxi on March 28. Photographer’s comment: I love the way this photo tells the whole story and has so many layers in it. The body language of the three says it all. John Fitzhughjcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Sporting events are the height of human physical, and sometimes, emotional expression.
When photographers gather along the sidelines with their long lenses, those events become a palate from which they can paint.
Desperate leaps, lunging tackles, soaring jumps, exhilarated celebrations and more come into focus as the photographer takes them in through their viewfinder, waiting for that crucial moment.
The advent of digital photography has allowed Sun Herald photographers to share their photos with you from the sidelines within minutes of being shot. In case you missed them, here are some of our favorites of 2017.
Never miss a local story.
Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.
Gulfport’s Larazzo Shugart watches as the umpire calls him out following a tag by Biloxi catcher Tucker Thomas during the third inning of their game at Biloxi on March 28. Photographer’s comment: I love the way this photo tells the whole story and has so many layers in it. The body language of the three says it all.
John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Picayune cornerback Curdevone Jackson watches as Hattiesburg wide receiver D’andre Humbles makes a one-handed catch during the second quarter of their game at Lee-Triplett Stadium in Picayune on Oct. 20. Photographer’s comment: I had several shots like this, and this is the the best, since he actually made the catch.
John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Biloxi’s D.Q. Probe and Gulfport’s Chad Crenshaw dive for a loose ball during the second quarter of their game at Biloxi High School on Feb. 10. Photographer’s comment: I feel like basketball photos tend to be redundant, so I like this shot because it’s not somebody driving to the basket.
John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com File
Ocean Springs running back Daveaunce Gaines runs through a shirt tackle by D’Iberville safety Layton Businelle during the third quarter of their game at Warrior Stadium in D’Iberville on Sept. 29. Photographer’s comment: This shot has a little bit of a comedic flair and it reminds me of the days of the tear-away jerseys that were eventually banned.
John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Biloxi’s Jacob Collier reacts to a basses-loaded walk during the first inning of their home game against Gulfport on March 28. Photographer’s comment: This photo is loaded with attitude. Baseball is often a game of subtleties with moments like this that can make a difference in the outcome of a game.
John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Gulfport quarterback T.Q. Newsome, right, and wing back Luke Dimitriades celebrate a touchdown pass against Hancock during the second quarter of their game at Milner Stadium in Gulfport on Oct. 6. Photographer’s comment: I like the contrast in body language of the celebrating Gulfport players and the downcast Hancock defenders.
John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Harrison Central wide receiver Keon Moore grabs a pass over Jefferson Davis defender Jevonta Milton during the first quarter of their Port City Bowl Classic game at Milner Stadium on Gulfport on Aug. 18. Photographer’s comment: When a pass is so perfectly thrown that the defender just doesn’t have a chance.
John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Fans reach for a foul ball during the second inning of the Biloxi Shuckers game against Pensacola at MGM Park in Biloxi on July 4. Photographer’s comment: This is a fun photo to look at all the different expressions of the fans’ faces as they either reach for the ball hopefully or duck for cover.
John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Stone linebacker Jamir Jamison loses his helmet as he tackles Poplarville running back Auston Bolton during the first quarter of their game at A.L. May Stadium in Perkinston on Sept. 8. Photographer’s comment: In 30-plus years, I don’t remember getting a good helmet-flying shot. Now I have.
John Fitzhugh
Southern Miss quarterback Keon Howard fumbles as he is hit by Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen during the first quarter of their game at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg on Sept. 2. Photographer’s comment: This is a pretty basic shot, but it told the story of a USM team that was outmanned by Kentucky.
John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Amanda McCoy
Bay High goalie John Bowman knocks the ball away from the net while competing against St. Stanislaus in the South State playoffs on Jan. 31. Photographer’s comments: This was a great save by John Bowman who made a great shot.
Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com
Biloxi corner back Riko Carter breaks up a pass intended for Gulfport wide receiver Derick Hall on Nov. 3 at Biloxi High. Photographer’s comments: My favorite football photos to shoot are the wide receiver and cornerback struggling for a catch. This one was composed perfectly to see both players with the ball just out of their reach.
Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com
Resurrection hits the field for the first day of practice on July 31 in Pascagoula. Photographer’s comments: I went low for this photo to create a more dynamic composition.
Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com
Biloxi quarterback Donte Starks is tackled by Stone County’s Kolby Willis on Sept. 1 at Biloxi High. Photographer’s comments: This is a solid action photo that shows the struggle between the two players.
Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com
Ocean Springs goalie Moses Ohler snags the ball from above the heads of teammate Mike Martin and Biloxi’s Nicolas Mateus during the 6A playoffs on Jan. 24 at Ocean Springs. Photographer’s comments: I always love while I’m shooting soccer when I can capture a great save by the keeper, which might be obvious because this is my second such photo in my favorites from 2017.
Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com
Shuckers relief pitcher Bubba Derby sits in the dugout before practice. Photographer’s comments: Unlike other sports photos from this year, this is a portrait. I like Derby’s casual stance combined with the deep blue of the wall and the texture of the wood.
Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College defensive back Ty Peters, bottom, takes down Southwest Mississippi Community College quarterback Juwan Adams, with the help of teammate Jacobi Hearn on Oct. 12 in Perkinston. Photographer’s comments: This is another peak action shot that works well because of the quarterback’s orientation toward the camera.
Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Tedrian Brisco dunks the ball over the heads of Pearl River Community College opponents on Jan. 26. Photographer’s comments: I feel like the lighting and the composition elevate this shot above a standard basketball action photo.
Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com
Tim Isbell
The Southern Miss team mobs Taylor Braley as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run to win a come-from-behind victory over Charlotte during the USM vs. Charlotte game at the C-USA tournament. Photographer’s comment: I had an early deadline so I was already in the press box toning and putting captions on my photos. Southern Miss began its comeback. Realizing that the winning run was just hit, I grabbed my camera, put a disc in my camera and walked to the window of the press box. I gently pushed the Conference USA person aside so I could lean out the window to get the image. I was getting my exposure and focus just as the winning run crossed the plate. This was a bang, bang photo but was glad I could get it. This was the perfect picture for this game.
Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com
Harrison Central center fielder D’Artagnan Hawthorne can’t make a diving catch as Gulfport jumped out to an early two-run lead. Photographer’s comment: I absolutely love to shoot baseball games. I usually will volunteer to cover the games. This game was a pitcher’s duel with very little hitting. I was able to get a nice image of Harrison Central’s center fielder diving after a shot to the fence.
Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com
Shuckers shortstop Mauricio Dubon tries a back hand flip to Javier Betancourt after making a diving stop of a ground ball during a game between the Shuckers and Braves. Braves runner Luis Valenzuela was safe on the play. Photographer’s comment: The shortstop made a diving catch. I stuck with the play to see how he would try to get the out. I was rewarded with this backhand flip to second base.
Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com
Matt Wallner of Southern Miss catches a deep shot to center field against UTSA during the C-USA baseball tournament in Biloxi. Photographer’s comment: The pressure was on as I had early deadlines and wanted to get a good shot. The San Antonio batter hit a shot to center field. I started firing the camera before I had a focus. I was able to get this in focus just at the peak action. Oh, I met my deadline, too.
Tim Isbell TTIsbell@sunherald.com
Miguel Jimenez successfully defended his Mississippi Gulf Resort Championship by winning another at Fallen Oak. A friend douses Jimenez with champagne after a playoff round against Gene Sauers. Photographer’s comment: I was hoping for something other than the golf tip-of-the-cap photo. I was rewarded with Miguel Jimenez getting a champagne shower after winning in a playoff round.
Tim Isbell TTIsbell@sunherald.com
St. Stanislaus quarterback Jake Greer watches his fumble roll away from him at the Shrimp Bowl. Biloxi’s Riko Carter recovered the ball and scored a touchdown. Photographer’s comment: I liked the angle and crop that shows the quarterback looking at the fumble that got away.
Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com
Dylan Burdeaux of Southern Miss fires up his team after making it to third base during the USM vs. UTSA game at the C-USA tournament in Biloxi. Photographer’s comment: Burdeaux was the heart and soul of the 2017 Southern Miss baseball team. I kept my camera trained on him as I was sure he would do something to fire up the team.
Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com
J.C. Keys, Dylan Burdeaux and the Southern Miss dugout erupt with joy after Daniel Keating scored against Mississippi State during the Hattiesburg Regional Tournament. Photographer’s comment: I thought this was a good image of Southern Miss players celebrating runs scored during the Hattiesburg Regional Tournament. In sports photography, one should always look for the action and reaction.
Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com
Shuckers right-fielder Clint Coulter can’t make the catch of a ball hit to the wall during a game between the Shuckers and Braves. Photographer’s comment: No matter what the assignment is, I try to have fun. Usually in baseball, I like to have a clean background. I thought the “fun for everyone” sign worked for the image as the Shuckers right-fielder was about to crash into the wall.
Comments