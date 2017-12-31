Sports moments frozen in time by Sun Herald photographers

Gulfport’s Larazzo Shugart watches as the umpire calls him out following a tag by Biloxi catcher Tucker Thomas during the third inning of their game at Biloxi on March 28. Photographer’s comment: I love the way this photo tells the whole story and has so many layers in it. The body language of the three says it all. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com