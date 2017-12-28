Patriots eyeing top seed, Jets still motivated for finale

File- This Dec. 24, 2017, file photo shows New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, center, speaking to quarterback Tom Brady, left, during a timeout in the first half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. Belichick has long said he feels he isn’t able to ascertain the identity of his team until after the Thanksgiving holiday. After stumbling out of the gate to begin the season, his team has been among the NFL’s most resilient groups in the second half. Steven Senne, File AP Photo