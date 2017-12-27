Gulfport opens Holiday Classic with an OT win against Long Beach

Gulfport's Jy Smith tries to take a shot while being guarded by Long Beach's Jamal Macklin during the first night of the Adidas Holiday Classic on Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at Gulfport High.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
Gulfport's Triston Godine dribbles the ball past Long Beach's Orlasko Barnes during the first night of the Adidas Holiday Classic on Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at Gulfport High.
Long Beach's Calvin Johnson collides with Gulfport's Chad Crenshaw while taking a shot during the first night of the Adidas Holiday Classic on Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at Gulfport High.
Long Beach's Khaleb Marks dribbles the ball while guarded by Gulfport's Juan Irias during the first night of the Adidas Holiday Classic on Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at Gulfport High.
Long Beach's Calvin Johnson attempts to block the shot of Gulfport's Isaiah Boose during the first night of the Adidas Holiday Classic on Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at Gulfport High.
Gulfport's Derrick Hall attempts to block the shot of Long Beach's Ahmad Hawthorne during the first night of the Adidas Holiday Classic on Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at Gulfport High.
Gulfport's Chad Crenshaw dribbles the ball past Long Beach's Calvin Johnson during the first night of the Adidas Holiday Classic on Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at Gulfport High.
