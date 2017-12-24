Coast loaded with post-Christmas basketball tournaments

Four high school basketball tournaments will be played several days after Christmas.
The Adidas Holiday Classic, an all-boys tournament hosted by Gulfport High, starts Wednesday at Bert Jenkins Gymnasium and ends with the finals on Friday. Vancleave’s Paul Wallace Classic starts Tuesday and ends Friday. The Bay High Christmas Invitational Tournament starts Wednesday and concludes Thursday. The first annual Lady Indians Holiday Classic starts Thursday and ends Friday.
Here are the first-day and second-day schedules:
▪ Paul Wallace Classic for Tuesday: Hancock-Gautier girls (noon), D’Iberville-George County boys (1:30 p.m.), Greene County-Long Beach girls (3 p.m.), Stone High-Moss Point boys (4:30 p.m.), Stone High-Vancleave girls (6 p.m.), Vancleave-Greene County (7:30 p.m.).
▪ Paul Wallace Classic for Wednesday: Pearl River Central girls-George County (noon), East Central boys-Ocean Springs (1:30 p.m.), followed by consolation games.
▪ Adidas Holiday Classic for Wednesday: Picayune-Brother Martin (3 p.m.), Oak Grove-Harrison Central (4:30 p.m.), Gulfport-Long Beach (6 p.m.) and Laurel-Pascagoula (7:30 p.m.).
▪ Bay High Christmas Invitational for Wednesday: Pass Christian-Picayune girls (10:30 a.m.), Moss Point-West Harrison girls (noon), Lawrence County-Faith Academy girls (1:30 p.m.), Gautier boys-Lawrence County (3 p.m.), Bay High girls-Natchez (4:30 p.m.), St. Martin girls-Ingomar (6 p.m.); Bay High boys-Ingomar (7:30 p.m.).
▪ Bay High Christmas Invitational for Thursday: Picayune girls-Moss Point (10:30 a.m.), Pass Christian girls-Natchez (noon), Ingomar-Faith Academy (1:30 p.m.), Gautier boys-Ingomar (3 p.m.), Bay High girls-West Harrison (4:30 p.m.), St. Martin girls-Lawrence County (6 p.m.), Bay High boys-Lawrence County (7:30 p.m.).
▪ Lady Indians Holiday Classic for Thursday at Biloxi Junior High: Pascagoula girls-Spanish Fort (10 a.m.), Wayne County girls-Daphne (11:30 a.m.), Ocean Springs girls-NW Rankin (1 p.m.), Biloxi girls-Baldwin County (2:30 p.m.), Aberdeen girls-Raliegh (4 p.m.), Gulfport girls-McGill Toolen (5:30 p.m.), Moss Point girls -Davidson (7 p.m.).
▪ Lady Indians Holiday Classic for Friday at Biloxi Sports Arena: Baldwin County-Raleigh girls (10 a.m.), Moss Point girls-Aberdeen (11:30 a.m.), NW Rankin girls-Pascagoula (1 p.m.), Gulfport girls-Davidson (2:30 p.m.), Wayne County girls-Spanish Fort (4 p.m.), Ocean Springs girls-Daphne (5:30 p.m.), Biloxi girls-McGill Toolen (7 p.m.).
