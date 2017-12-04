New Mexico State wide receiver Izaiah Lottie
New Mexico State wide receiver Izaiah Lottie 10) celebrates the team's 22-17 victory over South Alabama in an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
Sports

New Mexico State's bowl game jolts long-struggling program

The Associated Press

December 04, 2017 01:57 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M.

The last time New Mexico State played in a college football bowl game, Dwight D. Eisenhower was president, gas ran around $.29 a gallon, and Elvis Presley's "Are You Lonesome Tonight?" was the nation's #1 song.

The long-struggling Aggies this weekend ended its nearly six-decade bowl drought and are headed to the Arizona Bowl.

New Mexico State defeated South Alabama in a last-minute come-from-behind 22-17 win Saturday to become bowl eligible, sparking excitement at a school that has seen recent budget cuts.

The Aggies accepted an invitation to the Arizona Bowl in Tucson, Arizona, on Dec. 29 to face Utah State — a school New Mexico State defeated in its last bowl appearance.

The postseason game comes after Sun Belt Conference told New Mexico State this was its final season as a football-only member.

