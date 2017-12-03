No. 1 East Mississippi dukes it out with No. 2 Arizona Western in Mississippi Bowl

East Mississippi Community College wide receiver Dorrean McLaurin (12) fights for extra yardage during the Mississippi Bowl at A.L. May Memorial Stadium, Perkinston, MS Sunday, December 3, 2017.
Bobby McDuffie
JUCO Weekly
East Mississippi Community College TJ Jallow (5) during the Mississippi Bowl at A.L. May Memorial Stadium, Perkinston, MS Sunday, December 3, 2017.
Bobby McDuffie
JUCO Weekly
East Mississippi Community College linebacker Ty'Ree Evans (33) tackles Arizona Western Community College quarterback Bryce Perkins ( 3) during the Mississippi Bowl at A.L. May Memorial Stadium, Perkinston, MS Sunday, December 3, 2017.
Bobby McDuffie
JUCO Weekly
East Mississippi Community College wide receiver Dorrean McLaurin (12) during the Mississippi Bowl at A.L. May Memorial Stadium, Perkinston, MS Sunday, December 3, 2017.
Bobby McDuffie
JUCO Weekly
East Mississippi Community College wide receiver Brooks Shannon (2) returns a kick during the Mississippi Bowl at A.L. May Memorial Stadium, Perkinston, MS Sunday, December 3, 2017.
Bobby McDuffie
JUCO Weekly
East Mississippi Community College Lions head coach Buddy Stephens accepts the NJCAA National Championship Trophy and the MS Bowl X trophy during the Mississippi Bowl at A.L. May Memorial Stadium, Perkinston, MS Sunday, December 3, 2017.
Bobby McDuffie
JUCO weekly
East Mississippi Community College Lions Dontavius Powell (8) runs the ball during the Mississippi Bowl at A.L. May Memorial Stadium, Perkinston, MS Sunday, December 3, 2017.
Bobby McDuffie
JUCO Weekly
East Mississippi Community College Dontavius Powell (8) is tackled by Arizona Western Community College inebacker Nathanael Heaukulani ( 40) during the Mississippi Bowl at A.L. May Memorial Stadium, Perkinston, MS Sunday, December 3, 2017.
Bobby McDuffie
JUCO Weekly
Arizona Western Community College Matadors wide receiver Douglas Johnson ( 81) runs into a wall of East MS defenders during the Mississippi Bowl at A.L. May Memorial Stadium, Perkinston, MS Sunday, December 3, 2017.
Bobby McDuffie
JUCO Weekly
East Mississippi Community College Lions Lindsay Scott (18) goes back to pass during the Mississippi Bowl at A.L. May Memorial Stadium, Perkinston, MS Sunday, December 3, 2017.
Bobby McDuffie
JUCO Weekly
Arizona Western Community College Matadors wide receiver Douglas Johnson ( 81) is tackled by an East Mississippi Community College defender during the Mississippi Bowl at A.L. May Memorial Stadium, Perkinston, MS Sunday, December 3, 2017.
Bobby McDuffie
JUCO Weekly
East Mississippi Community College Lions Vijay Miller (3) tries to get past Arizona Western Community College Matadors defensive back Kaleel Gaines ( 15) during the Mississippi Bowl at A.L. May Memorial Stadium, Perkinston, MS Sunday, December 3, 2017.
Bobby McDuffie
JUCO Weekly
Arizona Western Community College quarterback Jack Colletto ( 5) is denied the end zone by the East MS defense during the Mississippi Bowl at A.L. May Memorial Stadium, Perkinston, MS Sunday, December 3, 2017.
Bobby McDuffie
JUCO Weekly
East Mississippi players celebrate winning the 2017 National Junior College Championship during the Mississippi Bowl at A.L. May Memorial Stadium, Perkinston, MS Sunday, December 3, 2017.
Bobby McDuffie
JUCO Weekly
East Mississippi players celebrate with the 2017 MS Bowl Trophy after winning over Arizona Western 31-28 during the Mississippi Bowl at A.L. May Memorial Stadium, Perkinston, MS Sunday, December 3, 2017.
Bobby McDuffie
JUCO Weekly
Arizona Western Community College Matadors tight end Dominick Anderson ( 16) makes a catch over the coverage of East Mississippi Community College Lions Ti'Morrius Conner (17) during the Mississippi Bowl at A.L. May Memorial Stadium, Perkinston, MS Sunday, December 3, 2017.
Bobby McDuffie
JUCO Weekly
East Mississippi Community College Lions Dontavius Powell (8) extends the ball over the plane for a touchdown during the Mississippi Bowl at A.L. May Memorial Stadium, Perkinston, MS Sunday, December 3, 2017.
Bobby McDuffie
JUCO Weekly
Arizona Western Community College defensive back Elijah Blades ( 14) tackles East Mississippi Community College De'Andre Johnson (14) during the Mississippi Bowl at A.L. May Memorial Stadium, Perkinston, MS Sunday, December 3, 2017.
Bobby McDuffie
JUCO Weekly
East Mississippi Community College Lions wide receiver Dorrean McLaurin (12) during the Mississippi Bowl at A.L. May Memorial Stadium, Perkinston, MS Sunday, December 3, 2017.
Bobby McDuffie
JUCO Weekly
East Mississippi Community College Taylor Crabtree (30) kicks a field goal during the Mississippi Bowl at A.L. May Memorial Stadium, Perkinston, MS Sunday, December 3, 2017.
Bobby McDuffie
JUCO Weekly