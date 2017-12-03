Wedgeworth overcomes triple bogey to win Silver Slipper Coast Open

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College sophomore Jackson Wedgeworth overcame a triple bogey on the back nine to overtake first-round leader Landon Lyons to win the 2017 Silver Slipper Coast Open at the Diamondhead Pine Course.
Wedgeworth fired rounds of 67-73-140to win by three shots over professional Landon Lyons and Meridian Community College golfer Isaiah Jackson at 143.
“I made a triple bogey on 11 without a penalty shot,” Wedgeworth said “I birdied 10 and 12, so that took some of the sting out, but it was definitely a setback.”
The 7 on hole 11 put Wedgeworth at 3-over for the day and one behind Isaiah Jackson, but the Gulfport golfer kept his focus and made two birdies to finish at 1-over.
Isaiah Jackson birdied 10 and 12, extending his lead to two shots after Lyons made bogey on 12. The Meridian CC sophomore and Memphis signee bogeyed on 14, 16, and 18 to lose by three.
“I just didn’t make many putts, but I hit the ball well,” said Jackson.
Senatobia’s Reed Hughes finished 4th at 145 and was runner-up low pro, followed by amateur Casey Ham of Natchez 146. MGCCC golfer Colby Blake and Diamondhead’s Robbie Russell finished tied for 6th at 148 in the 36-hole event that welcomed amateurs and professionals from four different states.
Gregory Brooking was the low senior amateur and will receive points from the MGA, almost securing his spot on the 2018 MGA Cup Team.
