Sports

Rose scores 8 in OT, helps Lipscomb beat Tennessee St. 95-86

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 10:06 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Matt Rose came off the bench and played just 16 minutes, but scored all eight of his points in overtime to help Lipscomb beat Tennessee State 95-86 on Saturday night.

Michael Buckland scored 20 points to lead Lipscomb (5-3), which outscored Tennessee State (4-3) 18-9 in the extra period. Rose made two 3-pointers and a pair of free throws, and Buckland added seven points in overtime.

Christian Mekowulu and Delano Spencer each made 10 field goals and had 26 points to lead Tennessee State (4-3). Mekowulu was 10-of-14 shooting and grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds. Spencer was 10 of 19 from the floor and made five 3-pointers. Kamar McKnight added 17 points.

Spencer made a layup to tie it 77-77 with 18 seconds remaining in regulation. The Bisons didn't shoot again and had a turnover to force overtime.

