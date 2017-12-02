East Central falls short of championship gallery

East Central’s Tony Brown (4) dives across the goal line for a touchdown on Saturday at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford.
The East Central offense lines up for a play against Noxubee County on Saturday in Oxford.
East Central quarterback Rylee Brown (14) prepares to handoff to Tony Brown (4) on Saturday in Oxford.
East Central’s Tony Brown (4) gets congratulations after scoring another Hornets touchdown on Saturday in Oxford.
East Central’s Cameron Gray (3) draws a penalty after he was hit on a fair catch on Saturday in Oxford.
East Central’s Tony Brown (4) fends off Noxubee County's Keymarcus Jackson (2) on Saturday in Oxford.
East Central’s Tony Brown (4) fends off Noxubee County's Keymarcus Jackson (2) on Saturday in Oxford.
East Central’s Tony Brown (4) celebrates his touchdown on Saturday in Oxford.
East Central head coach Seth Smith calls out to his offense on Saturday in Oxford.
East Central quarterback Rylee Brown (14) talks with the offense on Saturday in Oxford.
East Central’s Cameron Gray (3) runs behind his blocking on Saturday in Oxford.
East Central’s Trenton Baldock (10) looks to get past a Noxubee County defender on Saturday in Oxford.
East Central’s Brad Cumbest can't catch the pass due to interference by Noxubee County's Maliek Stallings (1) on Saturday in Oxford.
East Central’s Brad Cumbest draws a pass interference flag against Noxubee County's Maliek Stallings (1) on Saturday in Oxford.
East Central quarterback Rylee Brown (14) talks with head coach Seth Smith during a pause in the action on Saturday in Oxford.
East Central’s Tony Brown (4) runs wide before scoring another Hornets touchdown on Saturday in Oxford.
East Central’s Tony Brown (4) is tackled by two Noxubee County defenders on Saturday in Oxford.
East Central fans cheer for the Hornets on Saturday in Oxford.
East Central’s Tony Brown (4) looks to get by Noxubee County's Keymarcus Jackson (2) on Saturday in Oxford.
East Central's Dylan Grinsteinner (9) takes the pitch from quarterback Rylee Brown (14) on Saturday in Oxford.
East Central head coach Seth Smith tries to get his players up on Saturday in Oxford.
The East Central defense, including Brad Cumbest (25) tackles Noxubee County's Rashad Eades (3) on Saturday in Oxford.
East Central’s Trenton Baldock (10) knocks the pass away from Noxubee County's Rashad Eades (3) on Saturday in Oxford.
East Central’s Andrew Seward (26) is consoled after the loss to Noxubee County on Saturday in Oxford.
The East Central Hornets, including Dylan Grinsteinner (9) and Alberto Autrey (77) were emotional after losing to Noxubee County on Saturday in Oxford.
