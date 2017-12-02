Swoope's 4-point play helps Elon top Saint Peter's 71-65 2OT

Sports

ELON, N.C.

Dainan Swoope drained a 3-point jumper, was fouled and added a free throw and the 4-point play sparked Elon to a 71-65 win over Saint Peter's in double overtime Saturday night.

Swoope followed with a steal and Brian Dawkins grabbed defensive rebounds to end the next three Saint Peter's possessions, and Dmitri Thompson and Swoope sank four free throws to ice the win.

Tyler Seibring led the Phoenix (6-3) with 23 points, Dawkins scored 21 points and seven of his eight rebounds came off the defensive glass. Swoope added 17 points and went 9-for-9 at the foul line. Elon is 5-1 in its last six games and has played back-to-back overtime games for the first time since 2004.

Quinn Taylor, who forced both overtimes, led Saint Peter's (3-4) with a career-high 17 points and 12 rebounds. Davauhnte Turner added 14 points but missed all six 3-point tries and Nick Griffin added 11 points.

The teams battled through eight ties and nine lead changes.

