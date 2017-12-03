Everything you need to know about the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon will be held next weekend.
The three-day event begins Friday and concludes with the half marathon and marathon at 7 a.m. Sunday.
The full marathon course on U.S. 90 is a flat surface that stretches from Henderson Point in Pass Christian to Biloxi's MGM Park in Biloxi. It starts at 7 a.m. Sunday.
The event is a certified qualifier for the 2018 Boston Marathon, which takes place on April 16.
The half marathon will start at 7 a.m. Sunday at Jones Park in Gulfport.
If you're traveling near the beach down U.S. 90, be prepared to make adjustments.
The two southernmost lanes of U.S. 90 will be shut down beginning at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. The two northern lanes will be used for two-way traffic. East-bound lanes on U.S. 90 will have a rolling close as the runners approach MGM Park in Biloxi.
Spectators can watch the race from two different locations. The MGM Park finish line is located in right field, with the seats along the first baseline being ideal. Anywhere along Beach Blvd is another solid location to watch the race.
The schedule of events begins at 11 a.m. on Friday with the opening of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon Expo at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center in Biloxi. The expo, open to the public and feature over 20 exhibitors, ends at 7 p.m. Friday and also held from 10 a.m. To 5 p.m. Saturday.
A kids marathon is set to follow at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at Point Cadet. Kids of all ages can run the 1.2-mile event.
Schedule of events
Friday
11 a.m.-7 p.m.: Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon Expo at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center in Biloxi
Saturday
7 a.m.: Gear check for Mississippi Gulf Coast 5K at Point Cadet Plaza in Biloxi
8 a.m.: Start of Mississippi Gulf Coast 5K at Point Cadet Plaza
9:30 a.m.: Start of Mississippi Gulf Coast Kids Marathon at Point Cadet Plaza
Sunday
4:30 a.m.: Shuttle depot opens at Mississippi Coast Convention Center
7 a.m.: Start of Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon and Half Marathon. The marathon course is U.S. 90 from Henderson Point in Pass Christian to MGM Park in Biloxi. The half marathon on U.S. 90 is from Jones Park in Gulfport to MGM Park.
9 a.m.: Finish Festival opens at MGM Park
11 a.m.: Announcement of half marathon awards at MGM Park
1 p.m.: Announcement of marathon awards
2 p.m.: Race concludes and Finish Festival closes
2:30 p.m.: Return shuttles to Coast Convention Center
