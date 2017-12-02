Kawasaki beats Omiya 5-0 to secure 1st J-League championship

Kawasaki Frontale's Yu Kobayashi scores with a penalty kick against Omiya Ardija, in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Kobayashi scored a hat trick as Kawasaki thrashed Omiya 5-0 on Saturday to win its first J-League championship, overtaking defending champions Kashima Antlers on the final day of the season. Kyodo News via AP Yu Nakajima