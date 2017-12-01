Sports

Top 25 Capsules

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 11:09 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Joel Berry II had 27 points, Luke Maye had 24 points and a career-high 17 rebounds and No. 13 North Carolina defeated Davidson 85-75 on Friday night.

Kenny Williams added 12 points for the Tar Heels (7-1), who shot 47 percent from the field and outrebounded Davidson 54-23.

Davidson (3-3) was led by 22 points and seven rebounds from Peyton Aldridge.

The Tar Heels blew open a four-point game midway through the second half with an 11-1 run led by Sterling Manley and Theo Pinson.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

___

No. 15 Gonzaga 91, No. 25 Creighton 74

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Killian Tillie scored 22 points and Zach Norvell Jr. added 21 points, all in the second half, for Gonzaga.

Silas Melson also scored 21 points and Johnathan Williams added 15 for Gonzaga (7-1).

Marcus Foster had 21 points for Creighton (5-2), which has already beaten No. 20 Northwestern and No. 23 UCLA and lost to No. 22 Baylor this season.

Gonzaga shot better than 62 percent in the second half to erase a 7-point halftime deficit.

Gonzaga went on a 20-4 run to open the second half and built a 57-48 lead.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship

    East Central seniors Tony Brown and Andrew Seward talk about their big win against Poplarville to become Class 4A South State Champions and how the community and coach Seth Smith have been an important part of the season. East Central faces Noxubee County this Saturday in Oxford for the MHSAA Class 4A State Championship.

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship 1:46

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship
Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions 4:11

Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions
East Central fights for MHSAA Class 4A State Championship this Saturday 1:00

East Central fights for MHSAA Class 4A State Championship this Saturday

View More Video