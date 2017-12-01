Chyna Allen, Harrison Central
Sports

Prep Roundup: West Harrison nips unbeaten Mendenhall at buzzer

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

December 01, 2017 09:51 PM

Ashton Hawkins scored 18 points, including a three-point shot at the buzzer as West Harrison beat Mendenhall 72-71 on Friday. Hawkins also had seven assists. Drelon Pittman led the Hurricanes (4-3) with 22 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Ramarcus Conner added 15, Brandon Brock scored 10.

Harrison Central girls 58, Oak Grove 29: Chyna Allen scored 30 points, four steals and three assists as Harrison Central pounded Oak Grove.

Pass Christian girls 55, Bay High 27: Maliyah Bullard scored 12 points to lead the Lady Pirates. Breanna Fountain led the Lady Tigers with 14.

Meridian 60, Gulfport 36: Derek Hall led the Admirals (3-4) with 12 points.

D’Iberville 34, Gautier 27: Amari Carter led the Lady Warriors with 11 points. Ziuyanna Grady led Gautier with 12, while Kaiya McBride added 10.

Meridian girls 40, Gulfport 36: Whitney Johnson scored 14 points, Dywana Parker added 13 for the Lady Admirals (5-3).

Biloxi girls 55, FCAHS 42: Shylia McGee led the Lady Indians with 20 points, Analya White added 15.

Pascagoula 56, Faith Academy 40: D’Yasmond Booker led the Panthers (5-3) with 23 points, Eric Smith added 14.

Harrison Central 64, Oak Grove 52: Daquan Perkins scored 23 points, Dajon Whitworth added 10 points and 12 assists. Carlous Williams grabbed 15 rebounds for the Red Rebels (4-2).

Bay High 43, Pass Christian 37: Traylon Lewis scored 17 points to lead Bay High (2-4, 1-0 Region 8-4A). Jaylan Wilson added 14.

Soccer

Gulfport girls 1, Sacred Heart 1: Britton Simpson’s goal was the only score for the Lady Admirals (2-4-4).

Long Beach 3, Vancleave 2: Kai VanCourt scored twice to lead the Bearcats. Brennan Ladner scored Long Beach’s other goal.

James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones

