Rangers don't tender contracts to Hanser Alberto, 3 pitchers

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 08:17 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas

The Texas Rangers have decided not to tender contracts to infielder Hanser Alberto and three right-handed pitchers.

The trio of pitchers — Chi Chi Gonzalez, A.J. Griffin and Nick Martinez — also became free agents after the moves before Friday night's non-tender deadline.

Texas has two unfilled spots in its starting rotation. General manager Jon Daniels said the team isn't ruling out bringing back Griffin or Martinez but is keeping open its options.

Griffin was 6-6 with a 5.94 ERA in 18 games last season, and Martinez was 3-8 with a 5.66 ERA in 23 games.

Gonzalez and Alberto missed all of last season with injuries. Gonzalez had Tommy John surgery in July, a month after Alberto had shoulder surgery.

