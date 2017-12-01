Sports

Watch party at Liberty Bowl for Memphis-UCF

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 04:11 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

Fans of the Memphis football team have been invited to Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium to watch the Tigers take on UCF in the American Athletic Conference championship game in Orlando.

The University of Memphis Alumni Association says the game will be shown on a big screen at the stadium on Saturday. Fans are being asked to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating on the stadium's playing surface.

The watch party is free and open to the public. Gates open at 10 a.m., and the game begins at 11 a.m. Food trucks and drink stations will be available, but no outside food or drinks are allowed.

The winner of the game between 10-1 Memphis and 11-0 UCF could play in a New Year's Day bowl game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship

    East Central seniors Tony Brown and Andrew Seward talk about their big win against Poplarville to become Class 4A South State Champions and how the community and coach Seth Smith have been an important part of the season. East Central faces Noxubee County this Saturday in Oxford for the MHSAA Class 4A State Championship.

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship 1:46

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship
Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions 4:11

Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions
East Central fights for MHSAA Class 4A State Championship this Saturday 1:00

East Central fights for MHSAA Class 4A State Championship this Saturday

View More Video