Sports

Hearlihy's double-double helps Seattle beat Kennesaw State

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 11:49 PM

SEATTLE

Josh Hearlihy scored 13 points, grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds and tied his career best with seven assists to help Seattle beat Kennesaw State 66-54 on Thursday night.

Aaron Menzies scored 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting, Morgan Means and Richaud Gittens each had 12 points and Matej Kavas scored 10 for Seattle (4-4).

Menzies had a dunk that gave the Redhawks the lead for good, and Hearlihy scored seven points, during a 15-5 run that made it 19-11 midway through the first half. Aaron Nettles hit two free throws to push the lead to 10 points before Seattle went into the break leading 31-24. Kavas scored six points during an 11-3 spurt that made it 49-32 with 11 minutes to go and the Owls trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

James Scott had 16 points and Tyler Hooker scored 10 for Kennesaw State (1-7).

The Redhawks shot 57.7 percent (15 of 26) in the second half.

