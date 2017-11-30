Sports

Harris scores 18 points; New Mexico State beats UTEP 80-60

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 11:23 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

EL PASO, Texas

A.J. Harris scored 18 points and New Mexico State rolled to an 80-60 victory over UTEP on Thursday night.

Jemerrio Jones added 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for New Mexico State (5-1), which has won four straight, including back-to-back games against the Miners. Sidy N'Dir and Keyon Jones chipped in 10 points apiece.

It was the first game for UTEP (1-6) interim coach Phil Johnson, who took over the program after Tim Floyd announced his retirement following the Miners' 66-52 loss against Lamar on Monday night. Keith Frazier, Paul Thomas, and Trey Touchet each scored nine points to lead UTEP.

Jones made a 3-pointer to spark a 26-9 run and the Aggies closed the first half with a 37-23 lead. Shunn Buchanan made a 3-pointer and Jones added five points in an 8-0 surge that stretched New Mexico State's lead to 23 points with nine minutes left.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship

    East Central seniors Tony Brown and Andrew Seward talk about their big win against Poplarville to become Class 4A South State Champions and how the community and coach Seth Smith have been an important part of the season. East Central faces Noxubee County this Saturday in Oxford for the MHSAA Class 4A State Championship.

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship 1:46

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship
Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions 4:11

Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions
East Central fights for MHSAA Class 4A State Championship this Saturday 1:00

East Central fights for MHSAA Class 4A State Championship this Saturday

View More Video