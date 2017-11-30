Sports

Pacific holds off UC Riverside 57-55

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 11:21 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif.

Jack Williams hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points, and Anthony Townes and Jahlil Tripp added 11 points apiece as Pacific held off UC Riverside 57-55 on Thursday night.

Tripp chipped in eight rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Tigers (4-4), who beat their former Big West Conference foe for the fourth straight time and 21st in 25 all-time matchups.

Dikymbe Martin led the Highlanders (2-4) with 17 points, five steals and four assists. Chance Murray added 13 points and five boards.

Pacific dominated the first half, holding UC Riverside to 26.5 percent shooting (9 of 34) from the floor in opening up a 31-22 lead at intermission.

The Highlanders hung around and forged a 46-all tie on Murray's 3-pointer midway through the second half. But Tripp answered with a jumper and 1 of 2 free throws to put the Tigers on top for good. Martin's jumper pulled UC Riverside within 56-55 with 1:17 left, but Martin missed a jumper with 20 seconds remaining and Ryker Pierce missed a 3-pointer with three seconds left for UC Riverside.

