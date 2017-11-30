Sports

UAB snaps 16-game losing skid against Memphis, wins 71-56

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 10:04 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Chris Cokley had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and UAB snapped a 16-game losing streak against Memphis with a 71-56 victory on Thursday night.

UAB (5-3) is 5-0 at home, and had its last win against Memphis (3-2) in 2006.

Cokley was 7 of 10 from the floor. Nate Darling finished with 14 points and Jalen Perry chipped in 10 for the Blazers.

Jeremiah Martin scored 18 points to lead Memphis (3-2), which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Kyvon Davenport added 14 points. Martin and Davenport made three 3-pointers apiece, but the Tigers were just 8-of-22 shooting from long range.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Blazers opened the game on a 22-6 run and had a 19-point lead at halftime. Cokley had 13 points and eight rebounds in the first half. The Tigers pulled to 62-50 with 6:29 remaining but didn't get closer.

Memphis leads the series 37-11.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship

    East Central seniors Tony Brown and Andrew Seward talk about their big win against Poplarville to become Class 4A South State Champions and how the community and coach Seth Smith have been an important part of the season. East Central faces Noxubee County this Saturday in Oxford for the MHSAA Class 4A State Championship.

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship 1:46

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship
Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions 4:11

Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions
East Central fights for MHSAA Class 4A State Championship this Saturday 1:00

East Central fights for MHSAA Class 4A State Championship this Saturday

View More Video