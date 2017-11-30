Sports

Williams leads Sam Houston to 77-54 win over St. Thomas (TX)

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 08:41 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas

Jamal Williams had a perfect night from the floor to total 14 points and lead Sam Houston State to a 77-54 victory over NAIA's St. Thomas (Texas) on Thursday night.

Williams nailed all three of his attempts from beyond the arc and finished 5-of-5 shooting from the floor. He also had five assists and two steals for the Bearkats (5-3), who won their fourth straight at home.

John Dewey III, Marcus Harris and Christopher Galbreath Jr. had 10 points apiece for the Bearkats who travel to Waco, Texas on Monday to face No. 16 Baylor.

SHSU and St. Thomas played two years ago and the Bearkats won that one 114-92.

SHSU went into the half in this game leading 39-27. Galbreath hit two free throws and Chidozie Ndu slammed home a dunk to start a 21-5 run to open the second period.

Anthony Burrras led St. Thomas with 15 points.

