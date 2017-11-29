Sports

Montana St. uses 2nd-half blitz to smoke Bethesda 98-61

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 11:21 PM

November 29, 2017

BOZEMAN, Mont.

Tyler Hall scored 20 points and Montana State used a 56-27 rebounding advantage to beat NCCAA member Bethesda 98-61 on Wednesday night.

Devonte Klines, Joe Mvuezolo Jr. and Isaac Bonton each scored 11 points and Keljin Blevins scored 10 for Montana State (5-3) which erupted for 61-second half points.

The Bobcats held a modest 37-25 lead at halftime but poured it on at the start of the second half with a 22-3 run. Harold Frey had a pair of 3s, and Sam Neumann and Hall each knocked down a 3-pointer in just a little more than four minutes.

Bethesda managed to stay within striking distance in the first half when it scored 13 points off Bobcats turnovers. Montana State got 43 points from its bench with 28 coming in the second half.

Ammar Rehman led Bethesda with 17 points, Isaiah Hicks had 14 on 7-for-10 shooting and Gabriel Adersteg and Michael Morrissey each scored 10 for the Flames.

