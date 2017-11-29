Sports

Aytes scores 22 points, SUU makes 15 3s in 88-82 victory

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 11:19 PM

November 29, 2017 11:19 PM

MALIBU, Calif.

Jamal Aytes scored 22 points and his teammates put in 15 3-pointers to beat Pepperdine 88-82 on Wednesday night.

Dre Marin (16 points) and James McGee (14) each made four 3-pointers and Jacob Calloway (nine) added three treys with the Thunderbirds (3-3) finishing 15 of 30 from the arc, better than their 46 percent shooting overall. Jadon Cohee added 11 points.

Kameron Edwards had 25 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for the Waves (2-5), who shot 52 percent and were 7 of 14 from 3-point range but made only 13 of 26 free throws. Pepperdine outrebounded Southern Utah 42-29 but gave up 19 points on 16 turnovers.

Southern Utah led 35-29 at halftime and by as many as 12 in the second half before a 3-point play by Edwards tied the game at 71 with 5:15 remaining. The Thunderbirds led by two entering the final minute before making 8 of 10 free throws while the Waves turned the ball over twice.

