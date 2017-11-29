Sports

Little Rock pulls away from C. Arkansas 71-65

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 09:54 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Andre Jones scored a career-high 24 points and Oliver Black grabbed a career-best 16 rebounds — seven offensive — and Little Rock rallied in the second half to beat Central Arkansas 71-65 Wednesday night.

Little Rock (2-5), which won its second straight, trailed 34-23 at intermission before using an 18-7 run and tied it at 41 with Anthony Black's 3-pointer. Otas Iyekekpolor gave Central Arkansas (4-4) its last lead, 50-49, with a layup.

Leading 65-58 with 2:46 left, Black gathered three offensive rebounds off his three misses inside. Darraja Parnell finally grabbed a defensive rebound off Black's fourth miss. Minus that sequence, the Trojans shot 7 of 8 from the floor in the final eight minutes.

Jaizec Lottie added 13 points for Little Rock.

The Bears, losers of two of three, got 12 points from Jordan Howard, 11 each from Thatch Unruh and 10 from Hayden Koval.

