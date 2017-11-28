Sports

Kings leads UC Santa Barbara over San Francisco 79-72

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 11:16 PM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 13 MINUTES AGO

SAN FRANCISCO

Leland King II had 21 points and 14 rebounds and UC Santa Barbara held off San Francisco's late surge in a 79-72 victory on Tuesday night.

King was 9 of 15 from the floor. Max Heidegger added 18 points and made three 3-pointers for UC Santa Barbara (5-2). Gabe Vincent had 13 points and Jalen Canty chipped in 12.

Chase Foster and Souley Boum scored 17 points apiece to lead San Francisco (3-2).

Marcus Jackson made a 3-pointer, King scored four points and Heidegger converted a three-point play as part of a 10-0 run to give the Gauchos a 72-64 lead with 3:33 to play. Boum scored five points and the Dons pulled to 72-69 with a minute left, but UC Santa Barbara shot 7 of 10 from the line to seal it.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions

    Sun Herald reporter Patrick Magee talks to East Central coach Seth Smith about his big win against Poplarville last Friday to win the become Class 4A South State champions and what he needs to do to defeat Noxubee County to win the MHSAA Class 4A State Championship.

Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions

Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions 4:11

Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions
East Central fights for MHSAA Class 4A State Championship this Saturday 1:00

East Central fights for MHSAA Class 4A State Championship this Saturday
When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video