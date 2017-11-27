Sports

Central Arkansas holds off Morehead State 82-78

November 27, 2017 09:17 PM

CONWAY, Ark.

Mathieu Kamba had 20 points and eight rebounds, Deandre Jones hit a key 3-pointer with 55 seconds left and Central Arkansas beat Morehead State 82-78 on Monday night.

The Bears (4-3) took the lead for good at 69-68 on Thatch Unruh's 3-pointer before Kamba's free three capped a 14-4 run with 6:31 left. Unruh scored all of his eight points during that stretch. The Eagles (1-5) stayed close, but Jones' 3-pointer made it 81-76 and Jordan Howard's free throw capped the scoring with 21 seconds left.

Jones was 5 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with 16 points. Howard added 16 points and 11 assists for Central Arkansas.

Jordan Walker and Malek Green had 16 points each, A.J. Hicks scored 14, and Djimon Henson and Londell King had 10 each for Morehead State.

The Eagles trailed for most of the first 24 minutes but had a 9-3 run to take the lead early in the second half and pushed it to 64-56 before the Bears rallied.

