Sports

Louisiana Prep Scores

November 18, 2017 12:09 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

PREP FOOTBALL

Class 5A

Second Round

Acadiana 24, Landry/Walker 22

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Airline 35, St. Amant 28

Barbe 22, Destrehan 14

Covington 35, Ouachita Parish 28

Hahnville 23, Ruston 21

Live Oak 34, East Ascension 26

West Monroe 49, Dutchtown 21

Zachary 38, John Ehret 0

Class 4A

Second Round

Cecilia 23, Benton 21

Easton 54, North DeSoto 0

Karr 40, G.W. Carver 35

Lakeshore 40, Tioga 19

Neville 14, McDonogh

Rayne 28, Leesville 7

Shreveport Northwood 47, Salmen 6

Woodlawn (SH) 16, Belle Chasse 13

Class 3A

Second Round

Crowley 24, Iowa 15

Jennings 28, Church Point 7

Kaplan 45, Iota 18

Northwest 31, Westlake 21

Richwood 20, Loranger 14

St. James 50, Madison Prep 0

Sterlington 28, Donaldsonville 18

West Feliciana 38, Berwick 12

Class 2A

Second Round

Amite 41, Lake Arthur 13

Ferriday 46, East Feliciana 28

Kinder 35, Rayville 20

Many 41, Pine 22

Northeast 44, Vidalia 28

Red River 38, Rosepine 24

St. Helena Central 54, South Plaquemines 6

Welsh 35, Independence 20

Class 1A

Second Round(equals)

Basile 14, Montgomery 8

Haynesville 33, Oberlin 8

Jonesboro-Hodge 48, Elton 8

Kentwood 40, Merryville 14

Logansport 48, Homer 0

Oak Grove 48, Lincoln Preparatory School 20

Varnado 58, Arcadia 18

West St. John 44, East Iberville 2

Division I

Quarterfinal

Baton Rouge Catholic 7, St. Augustine 3

Evangel Christian Academy 14, Archbishop Rummel 7

John Curtis Christian 35, Saint Paul’s 21

Scotlandville 35, Brother Martin 33

Division II

Quarterfinal

De La Salle 52, Archbishop Hannan 14

St. Charles Catholic 42, St. Louis 10

St. Thomas More 31, Parkview Baptist 29

University (Lab) 35, Teurlings Catholic 9

Division III

Quarterfinal

New Iberia Catholic 49, Calvary Baptist Academy 28

Newman 37, St. Thomas Aquinas 7

Notre Dame 45, Baton Rouge Episcopal 0

Division IV

Quarterfinal

Ascension Catholic 21, St. Edmund Catholic 0

Lafayette Christian Academy 21, Pointe Coupee Catholic 10

St. Mary’s 40, Cedar Creek 34

Vermilion Catholic 28, Ouachita Christian 21

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • East Central's Tony Brown talks about his 8-TD night

    East Central topped South Pike 77-32 behind eight touchdowns from Tony Brown.

East Central's Tony Brown talks about his 8-TD night

East Central's Tony Brown talks about his 8-TD night 1:56

East Central's Tony Brown talks about his 8-TD night
Hattiesburg coach Tony Vance discusses win at Stone 1:07

Hattiesburg coach Tony Vance discusses win at Stone
East Central's Seth Smith 'super proud' of dominant performance 3:09

East Central's Seth Smith 'super proud' of dominant performance

View More Video