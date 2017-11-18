Louisiana Prep Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Class 5A
Second Round
Acadiana 24, Landry/Walker 22
Airline 35, St. Amant 28
Barbe 22, Destrehan 14
Covington 35, Ouachita Parish 28
Hahnville 23, Ruston 21
Live Oak 34, East Ascension 26
West Monroe 49, Dutchtown 21
Zachary 38, John Ehret 0
Class 4A
Second Round
Cecilia 23, Benton 21
Easton 54, North DeSoto 0
Karr 40, G.W. Carver 35
Lakeshore 40, Tioga 19
Neville 14, McDonogh
Rayne 28, Leesville 7
Shreveport Northwood 47, Salmen 6
Woodlawn (SH) 16, Belle Chasse 13
Class 3A
Second Round
Crowley 24, Iowa 15
Jennings 28, Church Point 7
Kaplan 45, Iota 18
Northwest 31, Westlake 21
Richwood 20, Loranger 14
St. James 50, Madison Prep 0
Sterlington 28, Donaldsonville 18
West Feliciana 38, Berwick 12
Class 2A
Second Round
Amite 41, Lake Arthur 13
Ferriday 46, East Feliciana 28
Kinder 35, Rayville 20
Many 41, Pine 22
Northeast 44, Vidalia 28
Red River 38, Rosepine 24
St. Helena Central 54, South Plaquemines 6
Welsh 35, Independence 20
Class 1A
Second Round(equals)
Basile 14, Montgomery 8
Haynesville 33, Oberlin 8
Jonesboro-Hodge 48, Elton 8
Kentwood 40, Merryville 14
Logansport 48, Homer 0
Oak Grove 48, Lincoln Preparatory School 20
Varnado 58, Arcadia 18
West St. John 44, East Iberville 2
Division I
Quarterfinal
Baton Rouge Catholic 7, St. Augustine 3
Evangel Christian Academy 14, Archbishop Rummel 7
John Curtis Christian 35, Saint Paul’s 21
Scotlandville 35, Brother Martin 33
Division II
Quarterfinal
De La Salle 52, Archbishop Hannan 14
St. Charles Catholic 42, St. Louis 10
St. Thomas More 31, Parkview Baptist 29
University (Lab) 35, Teurlings Catholic 9
Division III
Quarterfinal
New Iberia Catholic 49, Calvary Baptist Academy 28
Newman 37, St. Thomas Aquinas 7
Notre Dame 45, Baton Rouge Episcopal 0
Division IV
Quarterfinal
Ascension Catholic 21, St. Edmund Catholic 0
Lafayette Christian Academy 21, Pointe Coupee Catholic 10
St. Mary’s 40, Cedar Creek 34
Vermilion Catholic 28, Ouachita Christian 21
