During a cross county race, Joshua Dixon of Forest Hill High School in Jackson (left) helps Liam Jordan of Gautier High School (left) after Jordan pulled a muscle.
During a cross county race, Joshua Dixon of Forest Hill High School in Jackson (left) helps Liam Jordan of Gautier High School (left) after Jordan pulled a muscle. Jackson Public Schools via the Clarion Ledger
During a cross county race, Joshua Dixon of Forest Hill High School in Jackson (left) helps Liam Jordan of Gautier High School (left) after Jordan pulled a muscle. Jackson Public Schools via the Clarion Ledger

Sports

Jackson Public School students give injured Coast student a hand in cross country race

By Harold Gater

Clarion Ledger

November 15, 2017 5:48 PM

A photo of a Jackson Public School District student helping an injured competitor during a race is inspiring people as it is shared on social media.

Gautier’s Kim Jordan shared a photo of her son, Liam, who was running in the State Cross Country race when he fell and pulled a muscle in his leg. Liam didn’t think he would be able to finish the race, Kim Jordan said, but two boys from Jackson helped him.

“They cheered him on, grabbed his arm to help him continue, and made sure my son finished the race. I have nothing but gratitude for these athletes. I want to give them a shout out. So far, I have learned that one of the students’ names is Joshua Dixon from Forest Hill and the other is Bernard Duncan from Callaway,” Jordan said.

“I would like to personally thank the school district for having such compassionate students and would like to thank the parents of these students. I have already emailed the principals at each school to let them know. Thanks so much!”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Five Coast teams are left in the playoffs. Who will make it through to the next round?

    Sun Herald reporters Patrick Ochs and Patrick Magee give their predications of which football teams they believe will be victorious this Friday.

Five Coast teams are left in the playoffs. Who will make it through to the next round?

Five Coast teams are left in the playoffs. Who will make it through to the next round? 3:07

Five Coast teams are left in the playoffs. Who will make it through to the next round?
East Central's Avery White had another nice game 1:21

East Central's Avery White had another nice game
Watch Poplarville’s Peytan Graham and Cory Knight discuss win 1:49

Watch Poplarville’s Peytan Graham and Cory Knight discuss win

View More Video