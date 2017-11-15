Jackson Public School students give injured Coast student a hand in cross country race

A photo of a Jackson Public School District student helping an injured competitor during a race is inspiring people as it is shared on social media.
Gautier’s Kim Jordan shared a photo of her son, Liam, who was running in the State Cross Country race when he fell and pulled a muscle in his leg. Liam didn’t think he would be able to finish the race, Kim Jordan said, but two boys from Jackson helped him.
“They cheered him on, grabbed his arm to help him continue, and made sure my son finished the race. I have nothing but gratitude for these athletes. I want to give them a shout out. So far, I have learned that one of the students’ names is Joshua Dixon from Forest Hill and the other is Bernard Duncan from Callaway,” Jordan said.
“I would like to personally thank the school district for having such compassionate students and would like to thank the parents of these students. I have already emailed the principals at each school to let them know. Thanks so much!”
