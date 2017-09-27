Seattle Mariners' Danny Valencia, right, celebrates with Robinson Cano
Seattle Mariners' Danny Valencia, right, celebrates with Robinson Cano 22) after hitting a three-run home run off Oakland Athletics' Ryan Dull during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Seattle Mariners' Danny Valencia, right, celebrates with Robinson Cano 22) after hitting a three-run home run off Oakland Athletics' Ryan Dull during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Sports

Valencia, Alonso each hit home runs against former A's club

By JANIE McCAULEY AP Baseball Writer

September 27, 2017 12:01 AM

OAKLAND, Calif.

Seattle's Danny Valencia hit a three-run homer against his former team and fellow ex-Oakland slugger Yonder Alonso added a two-run shot in the Mariners' 6-3 win over the Athletics on Tuesday night.

Khris Davis matched his career high from last season with his 42nd homer, a two-run shot in the sixth to put Oakland ahead before Valencia's 15th of the year in the seventh off Daniel Mengden (2-2).

The Mariners have hit 40 homers this month and won their eighth straight against the A's, Seattle's longest unbeaten run ever versus Oakland.

Emilio Pagan (2-3) pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief of James Paxton for the win, then Edwin Diaz closed it out for his 33rd save.

Paxton struck out five and didn't walk a batter in 5 1/3 innings, chased by Davis' homer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hancock High is off to a hot start this season

Hancock High is off to a hot start this season 3:07

Hancock High is off to a hot start this season

East Central's Tony Brown doesn't care about numbers, sights set on state championship 1:54

East Central's Tony Brown doesn't care about numbers, sights set on state championship
Harrison Central pulls off stunning OT win vs Pascagoula 3:00

Harrison Central pulls off stunning OT win vs Pascagoula

View More Video