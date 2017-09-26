Sports

Kings sign veteran guard Marcus Williams on Day 1 of camp

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 11:20 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

The Sacramento Kings have signed guard Marcus Williams on the first day of training camp.

The 31-year-old Williams is attempting a comeback after last playing in the NBA during 2009-10 season for Memphis, averaging 4.3 points in 14.1 minutes.

He played parts of the past five seasons in Europe and also has competed internationally in Puerto Rico, Russia, China, Spain and Serbia.

Williams was the 22nd overall draft pick by New Jersey out of Connecticut in 2006.

Sacramento, which has missed the playoffs in 11 straight seasons, followed up Monday's media day with its first practice.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hancock High is off to a hot start this season

Hancock High is off to a hot start this season 3:07

Hancock High is off to a hot start this season

East Central's Tony Brown doesn't care about numbers, sights set on state championship 1:54

East Central's Tony Brown doesn't care about numbers, sights set on state championship
Harrison Central pulls off stunning OT win vs Pascagoula 3:00

Harrison Central pulls off stunning OT win vs Pascagoula

View More Video