Nick Young eager to help champion Warriors in any role

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, Golden State Warriors' Nick Young gestures during the NBA basketball team's media day in Oakland , Calif. When Young passed up a couple of shots, he heard about it, from teammate Andre Iguodala and coach Steve Kerr. The Warriors want the guard to do his thing and shoot, and young hopes to help his new team win another title, even as a role player. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo