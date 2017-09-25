Carolina Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin
Sports

Panthers say no structural damage to WR Benjamin's knee

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 9:54 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera expressed relief Monday after an MRI revealed wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin has no structural damage to his left knee.

Benjamin's status will be day-to-day. Rivera says it's too early to know if he will play Sunday at New England.

Benjamin's left knee got bent backward after being dragged down from behind on the final play of the first quarter of Carolina's 34-13 loss to New Orleans on Sunday. He did not return to the game.

Rivera says doctors told him the MRI "came back pretty good, and they're going to see how his treatment goes."

The Panthers had concerns about the severity of the injury particularly because Benjamin tore the ACL in that same knee in 2015 and missed the entire season.

