Sampdoria's Lucas Torreira, left, and Milan's Suso fight for the ball during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Sampdoria and AC Milan, at theLuigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, northern Italy, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017.
Sports

Suso extends contract with AC Milan until 2022

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 12:57 PM

MILAN

AC Milan forward Suso has extended his contract at the Serie A club until June 30, 2022.

Milan announced the deal in a statement on Monday.

Suso joined Milan from Liverpool in January 2015 but was loaned out to Genoa a year later.

He returned to Milan for the start of the 2016-17 season and played a pivotal role under coach Vincenzo Montella, earning a call up to the Spain squad.

Suso weighed in with seven goals and nine assists in the league last season and he also set up Milan's equalizer in the Italian Super Cup victory against Juventus before converting his penalty in the shootout.

The 23-year-old Suso started this season where he left off the last campaign, with two goals and as many assists in the opening two league matches.

