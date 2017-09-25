Arkansas wide receiver Jared Cornelius
Arkansas wide receiver Jared Cornelius 1) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Arkansas wide receiver Jared Cornelius 1) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Sports

Hogs' WR Jared Cornelius out for season with Achilles injury

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 12:51 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.

Arkansas wide receiver Jared Cornelius will undergo surgery following an injury to his left Achilles and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Cornelius was hurt early in the second half of the overtime loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. Arkansas coach Bret Bielema says a redshirt year is possible for the senior — as well as potentially entering the NFL draft.

Cornelius entered the season as Arkansas' top leading returning wide receiver, finishing with 32 catches for 515 yards a season ago. The 5-foot-11, 212-pound senior missed much of the preseason with a hamstring injury and was fully healthy for the first time this year during the game against the Aggies.

The Razorbacks (1-2, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) host New Mexico State (2-2) on Saturday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

East Central's Tony Brown doesn't care about numbers, sights set on state championship

East Central's Tony Brown doesn't care about numbers, sights set on state championship 1:54

East Central's Tony Brown doesn't care about numbers, sights set on state championship
Harrison Central pulls off stunning OT win vs Pascagoula 3:00

Harrison Central pulls off stunning OT win vs Pascagoula
Greene County's Tagg Creech had a big game vs. Moss Point 1:14

Greene County's Tagg Creech had a big game vs. Moss Point

View More Video