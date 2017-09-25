Sports

Villarreal fires coach Escriba after team's poor start

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 4:50 AM

VILLARREAL, Spain

Villarreal has fired coach Fran Escriba after the team's disappointing start in the Spanish league.

The announcement comes a day after Villarreal's 4-0 loss at Getafe, the team's third defeat in six league games. The result left Villarreal in 14th place in the 20-team standings with seven points.

Villarreal opened with two losses but appeared to be recovering with two wins and a draw. It also won its opening Europa League game, against Astana. It plays its second match at Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday.

Escriba's assistants also were let go by Villarreal.

The 52-year-old Escriba is the second top-flight coach to lose his job this season, following the dismissal of Luis Zubeldia by last-place Alaves last week.

Villarreal said a new coach would be announced shortly.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

East Central's Tony Brown doesn't care about numbers, sights set on state championship

East Central's Tony Brown doesn't care about numbers, sights set on state championship 1:54

East Central's Tony Brown doesn't care about numbers, sights set on state championship
Greene County's Tagg Creech had a big game vs. Moss Point 1:14

Greene County's Tagg Creech had a big game vs. Moss Point
Greene County's Michael King talks about his 6-0 Wildcats 3:06

Greene County's Michael King talks about his 6-0 Wildcats

View More Video