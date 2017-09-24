Stanley Cup champion Penguins accept White House invitation

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby 87) chases after St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo, left, in front of the goal during the first period of the NHL preseason hockey game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Cranberry, Pa. The preseason game was awarded to Rostraver Ice Garden, the winner of the 2016-2017 Kraft Hockeyville USA contest, but is being played at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex because Rostraver is not suitable for an NHL game.