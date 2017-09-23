Sports

Pollard's kickoff return for TD helps Memphis beat SIU 44-31

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 11:15 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

Riley Ferguson threw two touchdown passes, Tony Pollard returned a kickoff 100 yards into the end zone, and Memphis continued to roll with a 44-31 victory over Southern Illinois on Saturday night.

The Tigers improve to 3-0 after upsetting then-No. 25 UCLA at home 48-45 on Sept. 16.

Ferguson's pair of short-yardage TDs came in the first half, but Southern Illinois had a 21-17 halftime lead. Ferguson threw a 55-yard pass to John Williams and Darrell Henderson scored on a 14-yard run on the next play about a minute into the third quarter.

The teams traded field goals before Pollard's fourth career kickoff return for a touchdown.

Southern Illinois (2-1) pulled to 37-31 with 4:51 left. The Salukis stopped Anthony Miller for a 1-yard loss on a third-and-4, but a face mask penalty kept the Memphis drive alive. Patrick Taylor Jr. scored three plays later.

Sam Straub threw four touchdown passes for Southern Illinois.

