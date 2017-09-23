Sports

Stephen F. Austin eases past Abilene Christian 20-10

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 9:39 PM

ABILENE, Texas

Foster Sawyer and Jake Blumrick combined to throw for 223 yards to lead Stephen F. Austin to a 20-10 victory over Abilene Christian in Southland Conference action on Saturday night.

Sawyer was 11-of-20 passing for 113 yards with one touchdown and Blumrick threw for 110 yards on 14-of-25 passing.

The Lumberjacks (2-2, 2-0 Southland Conference) had four takeaways on the night to thwart Abilene Christian (1-3, 1-1). Alize Ward, who returned a game-winning interception 70 yards against Incarnate Word last week, picked off one against the Wildcats. Lawrence Ghansah also had an interception. ACU also lost two fumbles.

Sawyer threw a 12-yard scoring pass to Frank Iheanacho for a 7-3 lead in the first quarter. Storm Ruiz added field goals of 35- and 27-yards to go up 13-3 in the third quarter. Kijana Amous ran in from the 5 for an insurance score.

Dallas Sealey led ACU, throwing for 179 yards and one score.

