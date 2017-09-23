Sports

Borregales kicks FIU past Rice in C-USA opener, 13-9

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 9:36 PM

HOUSTON

Jose Borregales kicked field goals from 37- and 44-yards out to give Florida International a 13-9 win over Rice in its Conference USA opener Saturday night.

Florida International had its game at Indiana last Saturday cancelled because of Hurricane Irma and its 17-10 win over Alcorn State September 8 was moved to Birmingham, Alabama because of the storm.

Alex McGough got the Golden Panthers on the board to start the second quarter, hitting Pharoah McKever with an 8-yard touchdown pass, but the Owls answered five minutes later when Jackson Tyner scored from 3-yards out.

Borregales hit from 44-yards out as time expired in the first half to give FIU (2-1, 1-0) the lead at intermission 10-7. He hit the game-winner three minutes into the third quarter.

Rice (1-3, 1-1) scored on a Florida International safety as time expired to create the final score.

