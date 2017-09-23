Sports

Wassink, Western Michigan dominate FCS Wagner 49-14

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 9:34 PM

KALAMAZOO, Mich.

Jon Wassink threw a career-high three touchdown passes, Jamauri Bogan and Jarvi Franklin both ran for more than 100 yards and Western Michigan rolled to a 49-14 win over Wagner on Saturday night.

Wassinik completed his first nine passes, hitting Keishaw Watson for a pair of touchdowns, and finished 11 of 12 for 165 yards. He hit Mitch Heimbuch for an 11-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter for the freshman tight end's first career catch.

Bogan ran for 132 yards on 14 carries and scored on a 3-yard run. Franklin had 111 yards on 14 carries with touchdown runs of 1 and 23 yards. Davon Tucker also had 14 carries and finished with 75 yards, including a 36-yard TD run.

The Broncos (2-2) piled up 527 yards and limited the FCS Seahawks (1-3) to 113, helped by 13 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Both Wagner touchdowns came after Western Michigan fumbles.

