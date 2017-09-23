Sports

Middle Tennessee holds off Bowling Green for 24-13 win

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 9:34 PM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.

John Urzua threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns, including a 64-yard scoring pass to Brad Anderson, to lead Middle Tennessee to a 24-13 win over Bowling Green on Saturday night.

Urzua was 24 of 32 passing with an interception and also had a 1-yard touchdown throw to Ty Lee. Anderson finished with 104 yards rushing on 16 carries and got another 98 yards with six receptions, including the over-the-middle wide open catch in the second quarter that he hauled in around midfield and ran untouched into the end zone to make it 21-10.

Jocquez Bruce punched in the first score of the game, a 4-yard touchdown, and had 115 yards on 16 carries for Middle Tennessee (2-2). Canon Rooker had a 41-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Jarret Doege led Bowling Green (0-4) with 283 yards passing and connected with Scott Miller for a 60-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-all in the first quarter. Miller finished with 112 yards on eight catches and Jake Suder had two 25-yard field goals for the Falcons.

