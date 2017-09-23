Sports

Galloway with 2 TDs, UT Martin downs Tennessee State 31-16

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 8:13 PM

MARTIN, Tenn.

Ladarius Galloway ran for two touchdowns and UT Martin downed Tennessee State 31-16 in an Ohio Valley Conference opener on Saturday.

Galloway finished with 90 yards on 25 carries for the Skyhawks (3-1, 1-0). Troy Cook threw for 140 yards and a score.

Galloway ran for a three-yard touchdown early followed by a Mitch Mersman field goal and a touchdown pass from Cook to Caylon Weathers and UT Martin was up 17-0 by the end of the first quarter.

Midway through the second quarter, TJ Jefferson blocked a Tennessee State punt deep in Tigers (3-1, 0-1) territory and Devonte Howard fell on it in the end zone for a quick Skyhawks score, making it 24-0 with 9:49 left in the first half.

Galloway scored again on a 12-yard run with 3:02 left in the third and the Skyhawks' 31-16 lead held throughout the fourth quarter.

Treon Harris threw for 118 yards and ran for a Tigers touchdown.

