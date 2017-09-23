Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk, center, stirs up an ice cloud as he stops a shot behind Colorado Avalanche's Dominic Toninato, left, during the first period of a NHL preseason hockey game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn.
Sports

Dubnyk helps Wild to 2-1 preseason win over Avalanche

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 7:56 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn.

Devan Dubnyk stopped 28 shots to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 2-1 preseason win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Mikael Granlund scored and assisted on Matt Dumba's winning goal early in the second period for the Wild.

Andrew Agozzino scored for the Avalanche, and Jonathan Bernier had 22 saves.

Granlund's goal on a wrist shot at 7:48 of the first period put Minnesota ahead 1-0, and Dumba's slap shot doubled the lead 2 1/2 minutes into the second. Both scores came on the power play.

Agozzino pulled the Avalanche within one a little more than 2 minutes later.

Minnesota finished 2 for 5 with the man-advantage, and Colorado was 0 for 8.

