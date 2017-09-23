Greene County vs. Moss Point

Greene County running back Tagg Creech (3) catches a pass for a touchdown against Moss Point cornerback Kobie Ruffin (13) during the first half, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Moss Point High School in Moss Point, Miss.
Glenn Andrews
Special to the Sun Herald
Greene County running back Tagg Creech (3) is tackled by Moss Point's Terrance Gaines Jr. (54) as defensive end Keandre Booker (16) looks on during the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Moss Point High School in Moss Point, Miss.
Moss Point's Anthony Kirkland (9) looks for running room against Greene County defensive back Anthony Blakely (26) during the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Moss Point High School in Moss Point, Miss.
Greene County quarterback Derrick Grice (4) throws the ball against Moss Point during the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Moss Point High School in Moss Point, Miss.
Moss Point running back Tytus Miles (21) carries the ball against Greene County defensive end Joshua Bolton (45) during the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Moss Point High School in Moss Point, Miss.
Moss Point's Anthony Kirkland (9) runs the ball against Greene County outside linebacker Dylan McDonald (35) during the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Moss Point High School in Moss Point, Miss.
Moss Point running back Tytus Miles (21) carries the ball against Greene County defensive end Joshua Bolton (45) during the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Moss Point High School in Moss Point, Miss.
Greene County running back Tagg Creech (3) looks for running room against Moss Point during the second quarter, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Moss Point High School in Moss Point, Miss.
Greene County running back Tagg Creech (3) tries to pull away form Moss Point defensive end Dewanye Sipp (92) during the second quarter, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Moss Point High School in Moss Point, Miss.
Greene County running back Tagg Creech (3) looks for running room against Moss Point defensive end Tevin Fairley (55) during the second quarter, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Moss Point High School in Moss Point, Miss.
Moss Point defensive end Dewanye Sipp (92) tackled Greene County quarterback Derrick Grice (4) for a loss during the second quarter, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Moss Point High School in Moss Point, Miss.
Moss Point quarterback Ruben Lee (12) looks downfield for a receiver against Greene County during the second quarter, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Moss Point High School in Moss Point, Miss.
Moss Point quarterback Ruben Lee (12) throws a pass as he is pressured by Greene County middle linebacker Issac Byrd (44) during the second quarter, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Moss Point High School in Moss Point, Miss.
Greene County running back Tagg Creech (3) is dragged down by Moss Point middle linebacker Calisto Wells (40) during the second quarter, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Moss Point High School in Moss Point, Miss.
Moss Point's Anthony Kirkland (9) carries the ball as Greene County outside linebacker Dylan McDonald (35) tries to pull him down at left 12during the second quarter, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Moss Point High School in Moss Point, Miss.
Moss Point defensive end Dewanye Sipp (92) pressures Greene County quarterback Derrick Grice (4) on a pass play in the second quarter, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Moss Point High School in Moss Point, Miss.
Greene County running back Tagg Creech (3) tries to pull away from Moss Point middle linebacker Calisto Wells (40) during the second quarter, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Moss Point High School in Moss Point, Miss.
