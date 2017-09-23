Biloxi vs. D'Iberville Friday, Sept. 22, 2017

D'Iberville wide receiver Layton Businelle scores a touchdown against Biloxi during the first quarter of their game at Biloxi Stadium on Friday, Sept. 22, 2016.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
D'Iberville running back Jordan Hartley runs for a touchdown on their first play from scrimmage during the first quarter of their game against Biloxi at Biloxi Stadium on Friday, Sept. 22, 2016.
D'Iberville safety Layton Businelle breaks up a pass intended for Biloxi wide receiver Jervin Smith during the first quarter of their game at Biloxi Stadium on Friday, Sept. 22, 2016.
Biloxi quarterback Kamron Suddeth scrambles for a first down against D'Iberville during the second quarter of their game at Biloxi Stadium on Friday, Sept. 22, 2016.
Biloxi running back Kenyatta Harrell steps over D’Iberville’s Jacob Quave during the first quarter of their game at Biloxi Stadium on Friday, Sept. 22, 2016.
Biloxiwide receiver Shi Gaskin waits for a first-down pass as D'Iberville's Fred Green(4) and Marquis Whitley defend during the second quarter of their game at Biloxi Stadium on Friday, Sept. 22, 2016.
Biloxi head football coach Bobby Hall paces the sideline during the first quarter of their game against D'Iberville at Biloxi Stadium on Friday, Sept. 22, 2016.
Biloxi quarterback Kamron Suddeth scrambles against D'Iberville during the first quarter of their game at Biloxi Stadium on Friday, Sept. 22, 2016.
Biloxi running back Kenyatta Harrell carries the ball against D'Iberville during the second quarter of their game at Biloxi Stadium on Friday, Sept. 22, 2016.
Biloxi linebacker D.J. Smith tackles D'Iberville wide receiver Layton Businelle during the second quarter of their game at Biloxi Stadium on Friday, Sept. 22, 2016.
Biloxi wide receiver Jordan Montgomery reaches for a pass as D'Iberville safety covers him during the first quarter of their game at Biloxi Stadium on Friday, Sept. 22, 2016. Myers was called for pass interference on the play.
D'Iberville running back Ja'quavis Foster is tackled by a pair of Biloxi defenders during the second quarter of their game at Biloxi Stadium on Friday, Sept. 22, 2016.
D'Iberville quarterback Haedyn Kozlowski looks for a receiver during the first quarter of their game against Biloxi at Biloxi Stadium on Friday, Sept. 22, 2016.
D'Iberville safety Laytonn Businelle defends a pass intended for Biloxi wide receiver Jervin Smith during the second quarter of their game at Biloxi Stadium on Friday, Sept. 22, 2016.
Biloxi running back Kenyatta Harrell drops a pass as D'Iberville's Seth Williams covers during the first quarter of their game at Biloxi Stadium on Friday, Sept. 22, 2016.
D'Iberville head football coach Eric Collins yells for his players before their game against Biloxi at Biloxi Stadium on Friday, Sept. 22, 2016.
D'Iberville running back Jordan Hartley keeps hhis balance on a run during the second quarter of their game against Biloxi at Biloxi Stadium on Friday, Sept. 22, 2016.
Biloxi Head football coach Bobby Hall celebrates their 26-23 win over D’Iberville with linebacker Donte Starks at Biloxi Stadium on Friday, Sept. 22, 2016.
