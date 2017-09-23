Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown.

Biloxi discovered its passing game in the second half against D’Iberville while running back Kenyatta Harrell moved the ball on the ground to set up Cade Ganey’s game winning field goal for a 26-23 upset win.
Sun Herald sports reporter Patrick Magee talks to St. Martin coach Eddie Wayne Whitehead and linebacker Kenny Williams about preparations going into the region 4-6A opener against rival Gulfport this football Friday. Also featured this week is the Biloxi/D'Iberville game.
Sun Herald sports reporter Patrick Ochs talks to Long Beach quarterback Cade Crosby about his team's upcoming game against Greene County this football Friday. Also, Patrick Magee looks at East Central's game against Hazlehurst.