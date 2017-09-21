Sports

UNC loses 3 injured starters for year ahead of Duke game

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 8:10 PM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.

North Carolina's injury situation is getting worse.

The school says three starters — linebacker Andre Smith, offensive tackle William Sweet and receiver Thomas Jackson — are out for the season due to injuries. That's according to Thursday's injury report ahead of Saturday's game against rival Duke.

The school didn't specify the nature of the injuries, though Jackson left last weekend's win against Old Dominion when he went down after a catch grabbing his right knee. Sweet also was hurt against Old Dominion, while Smith didn't play after getting injured against Louisville in Week 2.

Starting defensive tackle Jalen Dalton is doubtful for the Duke game after suffering an apparent foot injury against ODU.

UNC's injury report for Duke listed 19 players.

