Sports

Report: NFL players ask league to support campaign

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 12:25 AM

A group of current and former NFL players has asked Commissioner Roger Goodell for the league's support for their campaign for racial equality and criminal justice reform.

Yahoo Sports is reporting the players sent a 10-page memo to Goodell and NFL executive Troy Vincent in August asking for money, political involvement and other commitments from the league. It also asked the NFL to recognize the month of November as activism awareness month.

The website reports Wednesday night that Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and receiver Torrey Smith, and former NFL receiver Anquan Boldin co-authored the letter.

The NFL declined comment when asked about the memo by Yahoo Sports. The players behind the letter didn't return requests for comment or declined to speak about it, according to the website.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Southern Miss ground game gets rolling

Southern Miss ground game gets rolling 1:44

Southern Miss ground game gets rolling
St. Martin wants to defeat Gulfport for first time since 2003 in 4-6A regional opener 2:58

St. Martin wants to defeat Gulfport for first time since 2003 in 4-6A regional opener
Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 0:49

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.

View More Video