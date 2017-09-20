Sports

Russia regains FIFA Council seat after Mutko's ouster

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 3:35 AM

GENEVA

Russia has regained its place on the FIFA Council, six months after Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko was blocked from re-election.

UEFA member federations have elected Alexei Sorokin, CEO of the 2018 World Cup organizing committee, by acclamation as one of their delegates to FIFA's strategy-setting committee.

The seat, which runs through 2021, was vacant since May when Mutko was formally forced to step down.

Mutko's candidacy was blocked by FIFA's then governance committee chairman, Miguel Maduro, because of a conflict of interest with his government work. Maduro, who was ousted by FIFA weeks later, told British lawmakers last week that the world soccer body's leaders put pressure on him to protect Mutko's position.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

St. Martin wants to defeat Gulfport for first time since 2003 in 4-6A regional opener

St. Martin wants to defeat Gulfport for first time since 2003 in 4-6A regional opener 2:58

St. Martin wants to defeat Gulfport for first time since 2003 in 4-6A regional opener
Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 0:49

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.
Watch Greene County QB Derrick Grice discuss win at Long Beach 1:09

Watch Greene County QB Derrick Grice discuss win at Long Beach

View More Video