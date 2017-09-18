Ex-tennis star expected to testify against police officer

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2015, file photo, James Blake arrives at New York's City Hall. A 2015 incident where former pro tennis star Blake was mistakenly arrested in New York City has become the subject of a disciplinary trial for the arresting officer accused of using excessive force. The 37-year-old Blake is expected to testify at a proceeding starting Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo